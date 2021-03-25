Surrounding businesses see uptick ahead of Masters Tournament week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today marks two weeks from the start of the 2021 Masters tournament.

And while we’re all ready to watch some golf at the Augusta National, our local businesses may be looking forward to it even more.

With at least some patrons allowed in this time around, business owners say they’re optimistic they’ll see a little boost.

Even though it won’t be the same rush they’re used to, businesses in downtown Aiken say it’s still an improvement on last year.

“It’s been pretty scary,” Peggy Penland said.

Penland owners the Inn at Houndslake, and for hotel owners like her, another Masters without full patrons means another year without full income.

“It’s a significant portion of our revenue. And I think most hotels, hoteliers, that’s how they survive through the winter,” she said.

It’s been a game of survival since COVID forced Aiken to cancel other big spring events last year.

“It was a quadruple whammy because we lost three of our big equine events and the masters all at the same time,” President David Jameson of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce said.

But he tells us it’s because people traveled less and shopped local more, some businesses here in downtown Aiken actually did better in 2020 than 2019.

“They stayed home this year, so they still needed goods and services,” Jameson said.

And he says even without a full crowd this year, there’s still optimism in the city.

“Certainly, we miss the Masters patrons and we miss the equine patrons for our other events, but we’re going to come out of this alright,”

As for Penland, she says they’ve already seen an uptick in business compared to last year, and the normal customers are one reason they’re staying afloat.

“They’re hanging with us. They understand that we’re a small business and we haven’t laid off any employees and we’re fortunate. We’re fortunate to have survived all this... we will survive,” she said.

We also checked in with some hotels on the Georgia side of the river. They say even though patrons are limited, reservations are still filling up fast.

