SPCA ‘Top Dog Top Golf’ fundraiser tonight

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight you can help shelter animals find homes, all while having some fun. The SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting their first ever “Top Dog Top Golf” fundraiser at Topgolf Augusta.

All of the proceeds from your ticket sale will go towards the 1,300 shelter pets the SPCA Albrecht Center cares for every year.

The event will be held at 437 Topgolf Way Augusta, GA 30909 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Topgolf is a fun game for every skill-level player, whether you’ve never golfed before or you’re a pro-golfer. At Topgolf participants take turns hitting balls towards targets in an indoor/outdoor venue. You can also enjoy some food during the game including your choice of chicken tenders or burger sliders, kettle chips or pasta salad, and a drink. Alcoholic drinks sold separately at a cash bar.

Due to COVID-19, the event will require masks and social distancing. For more information visit the SPCA Albrecht Center website and Facebook page.

