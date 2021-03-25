Advertisement

S.C. State House roundup: No extra worker pay in budget no, but leaders promise it

The South Carolina House has given key approval to the state’s $9.8 billion budget.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to the state’s $9.8 billion budget.

The spending plan approved Tuesday provides small raises for most teachers and some law enforcement officers, but not for other state employees. But Republican leaders promised either a bonus or a raise for most lower-paid state employees if somewhat rosier predictions about the state’s economy recovering from the COVID-19 downturn come true after taxes are collected this spring.

They also say they plan another round of budget talks in May or June if that extra money rolls in.

After a routine vote Wednesday, the spending plan will go to the Senate.

Bill would crack down on plastic pellet spills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation to better regulate companies polluting the state’s waters with tiny plastic pellets.

A Senate subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday to give the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control the power to directly regulate the state’s pellet companies by approving permits and enforcing violations. The pellets are bead-like bits of plastic used to make larger plastic products.

Charleston-area residents have complained in recent years of finding the pellets clogging up local waterways as many producers export the plastics through the port of Charleston.

Environmentalists argue the tiny pellets cause damage to animals, including sea turtles and passing migratory birds.

Group of senators makes reluctant state flag pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee went for symmetry over a more natural look as it made a recommendation to standardize the state’s iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag. But the Family and Veterans Services Committee acknowledged the argument is far from over.

They say more designs are likely to come up as amendments as the bill moves on to the Senate floor.

Senators acknowledged their phones are ringing and email inboxes filling over the issue.

Without a standard design, South Carolina often flies a flag over its Statehouse that has a different looking palmetto tree or a slightly different shade of indigo than the banners and in the governor’s office and other places.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

