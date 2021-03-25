Advertisement

Rep. Greene agrees not to block critics from Twitter account

Republican candidate for Georgia's 14th congressional seat Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks from...
Republican candidate for Georgia's 14th congressional seat Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks from the bed of a pickup truck during a campaign rally Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has reached a settlement that bars the Georgia Republican from blocking anyone from her public Twitter account and other social media while in office.

She also agreed to pay $10,000 in the settlement with a Los Angeles-based political action committee.

MeidasTouch sued Greene in February for blocking it from one of her Twitter accounts.

The group had criticized Greene, who in the past has promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks.

Under the settlement, Greene won’t block any member of the public from accounts she uses in her official role.

She doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing.

