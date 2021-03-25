Advertisement

Redcliff Elementary educator named teacher of the year

By Briana Collier
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Third Redcliff Elementary school teacher Misty McConnell knows all to well what it feels like to be an Aiken county school student.

Which is why she said being chosen as the district’s teacher of the year through the Palmetto State Teachers Association, means much more than just an award.

“It really is a big honor because I’m from Aiken County,” she said. “I’m a student from Aiken County, I came through Redcliff Elementary, Jackson middle, Silver Bluff and then attended USC-Aiken and so this honor is important to me because I represent who these children are and who I get to teach everyday.”

She said her students motivate her everyday to become a better leader and being able to be an example to them is really what keeps her going.

“My students, I cheer them on everyday but it’s not very often that they get to cheer me on, “McConnell said. “So when they got to see the banner that was presented to me, they were so excited. Still this morning they were walking in and said we saw your face, we saw your face.”

And her leadership is felt way beyond her classroom.

“It’s such an honor, she’s amazing,” said principal Terra Vanderlinden. “If you walk in her classroom, they dance, they sing, they clap, they have so much fun; it’s amazing that we have that honor here at our school.”

Proudly representing the county that made her who she is.

“It gave me the confidence this year to be able to reach out to other teachers who might need help,” she said. “To lead and to speak with them, also it helped me to just push myself even further to be the best teacher that I can be for Redcliff students.”

