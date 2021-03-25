‘Racist promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A racist ‘promposal’ shown in a Facebook post has sparked a larger conversation among Columbia County parents and school alums.

Some people are questioning how the district responds to these issues.

Some school alums told us unfortunately, these types of incidents aren’t anything new.

“I was really shocked to see the post. But also, I was not shocked that it came from Evans High School,” 2018 alumna Amanda Crisp said.

Last week, Crisp came across the post and called it disappointing.

The post was from a parent of an Evans High School student, and it shows a Snapchat picture of another student’s prom proposal sign.

The sign appears to read: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for prom.”

“There’s bullying in schools but you don’t expect, like, to see stuff like that especially now like, it’s 2021 like they need to do something,” Amber Bell said.

Bell is also an Evans High alumna but from 2017. She says she wasn’t shocked by the sign.

“...Whenever I went to school there, like I noticed like there’s a lot of the kids, they’re like super racist and inappropriate,” she said.

“... I think that they do have a tendency to sweep issues like that under the rug,” Crisp said.

According to the school district, the incident was addressed as a disciplinary matter, but they could not legally say what consequences the student faced.

“I feel like that goes against the code of conduct...,” Bell said.

And she’s right. According to Evans High School principal Michael Johnson, in a Facebook post, he said racist comments and offensive behavior are not condoned.

Punishment includes up to 10 days suspension, a loss of extracurricular activities, and more.

But some people feel like punishment isn’t enough.

“Maybe they’re lashing out because they think actions like that are okay. Maybe they’ve been taught that, and that’s, we need to figure out where this disconnect is...,” Crisp said.

In light of this incident and other racial incidents in recent weeks, a group of Columbia County parents planned an event to voice their opinions outside the county Board of Education today. However, that protest was postponed to another day.

