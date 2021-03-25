New amendment would suspend pay to indicted Ga. officials

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters will get to choose if state officials who have been indicted should have their pay suspended while their cases are being decided.

The state House voted 169-0 on Tuesday for Senate Resolution 134, a constitutional amendment on the question. Senators approved the amendment earlier. The Georgia House and Senate both approved to add this as a constitutional amendment on your ballot next year.

The current state constitution already lets elected officials be suspended if they’re indicted for a felony. But the current law doesn’t stop paychecks to an indicted official until they are convicted.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on fraud charges months after he was elected. He was suspended but is still getting pay and benefits.

A companion bill would suspend pay to lower-level indicted officials.

If an official is cleared of the charges the amendment says that they would collect back pay.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.