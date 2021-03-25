Advertisement

NCAA hires law firm to assess gender equity at championships

In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is hiring a law firm to review potential equity issues related to how it conducts its men’s and women’s championship events. The NCAA has been criticized the past two weeks for not providing equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says the firm is Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which has experience in Title IX and gender equity issues.

