NCAA hires law firm to assess gender equity at championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is hiring a law firm to review potential equity issues related to how it conducts its men’s and women’s championship events. The NCAA has been criticized the past two weeks for not providing equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says the firm is Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which has experience in Title IX and gender equity issues.

