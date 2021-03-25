More 2-state residents can expect stimulus payments any day now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Help is on the way for millions of Americans in the form of pandemic relief payments.

However, if you haven’t received the latest round of stimulus payments, the IRS says the current round started being mailed out Wednesday.

There are a few ways you may see the money come to you.

The IRS said many of these payments from this round will come as a paper check in the mail. Others may see a prepaid debit card. Both will come in a marked envelope with the U.S. Treasury Department seal, so keep your eyes peeled. For those with a debit card, instructions on securely activating the card will be included.

For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar, but the memo line will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment.”

Also, even in this later round of deliveries, some will see a direct deposit to their bank accounts as well.

As a reminder, those who are eligible but have not received their payment are encouraged to use the IRS’ stimulus check tracker.

Many people have reported seeing the message “payment status not available” from the website -- don’t be alarmed.

According to the IRS, if you receive that message, it can mean one of three things:

You are not eligible for the payment.

The payment has yet to be processed

The IRS currently doesn’t have enough information to issue the payment to you

However, the agency noted that they will continue to send out the relief payments in batches and will be updating the stimulus check tracker daily with the newest information they have for those still waiting.

If you have questions about your stimulus payment, the IRS recommends that you head to the IRS.GOV FAQ page instead of calling the agency’s number.

