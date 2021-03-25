Advertisement

Max Fried gets the nod as Braves’ opening day starter

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves, getting the nod in the wake of two stellar seasons. Manager Brian Snitker gave Fried the news that he’ll go in next Thursday’s opener at Philadelphia against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

He established himself as the Atlanta ace after Mike Soroka went down with a torn Achilles tendon. Fried had his breakout in 2019, posting a 17-6 record after moving into the rotation early in the season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

