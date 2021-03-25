Advertisement

Local assault, rape defendant sentenced to life plus 99 years

Randell Willie Wright
Randell Willie Wright(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury this week convicted a man accused of a rape and assault that happened on Aug. 7, 2019.

Randell Willie Wright was convicted in the aggravated assault and rape in the 3300 block of Thames Place.

Authorities say two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Wright fled the scene and was on the run for a time before he was captured.

Wright had been charged with aggravated assault rape and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday, according to court records.

Wright was sentenced to life plus 99 years plus a mandatory one-year probation sentence, according to the Augusta District Attorney’s Office.

CRIME | Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta

I-TEAM: Living with COVID-19, the long-haulers fight to return to normal
