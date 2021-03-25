Advertisement

It’s Elton John’s birthday and he’s got rare music for fans

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time,...
Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began Elton John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is celebrating his 74th birthday on Thursday — and he’s sending fans a very rare present.

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.

The other songs are: “Holiday Inn,” “Keep It a Mystery,” “Smokestack Children,” “Two of a Kind” and “Conquer the Sun.”

“Scarecrow” marks the first time Elton put his music to Taupin’s lyrics. “‘Scarecrow’ will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all,” John said in a press release.

The six songs will be added to the digital version of the collection “Elton: Jewel Box,” which was first released in November and contains more than 100 rare songs spanning 1965 to 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Film production coming to Broad Street in Augusta

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced legislation on Wednesday calling for policy reform...
Graham to visit border on heels of introducing immigration bill
The next hearing for the suspect will be in 60 to 90 days as investigators continue to work the...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet"...
Pepsi launches Peeps-flavored drink
The Green Mamba snake, shown in this Dec. 29, 2009, file image, is shy, but it is quick and...
Snake owner survives venomous bite with help from Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters...
New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to unvaccinated people