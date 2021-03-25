HTC to offer help to households struggling to pay for internet service during pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – HTC is going to provide assistance to households struggling to pay for internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, HTC plans to participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a temporary $3.2 billion federal program established by Congress through the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The initiative will provide a temporary discount of up to $50 on internet bills for households that meet certain income eligibility requirements and enroll in the program, HTC staff said.

The FCC has not yet opened the enrollment process for eligible households, but HTC has established an online resource that allows community members to review eligibility requirements and sign up to receive notifications when enrollment opens, the release stated.

The program is expected to launch no later than April 26 and will be available until funding runs out or until six months after the federal coronavirus “emergency period” as defined by Congress, whichever comes first, according to HTC.

A household is eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit if one member of the household:

· Qualifies for the Lifeline program

· Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year

· Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

· Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

To receive email notifications about the enrollment process, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.