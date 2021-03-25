How Richmond County rezoning could impact your child

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Listen up Richmond County parents, you’ve got one last chance to weigh in on how rezoning could impact your child.

Yesterday the school board held the first of two hearings about proposed rezoning.

They laid out plans to rezone some students from Murphy Middle School to Richmond Hill Middle School from K-8 grade. They would also be rezoning some Diamond Lakes students to Willis Foreman Elementary.

These plans are not yet set in stone and parents have one more chance to weigh in. There will be a virtual public hearing happening on Wednesday next week.

To join the virtual meeting, visit: Richmond County Schools Board Meeting

