Grand jury indicts woman in elder abuse case at local nursing home

Jatoria Audrey Johnson
Jatoria Audrey Johnson
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County grand jury has indicted a woman who was accused more than a year ago of an assault at an Augusta nursing home.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to the Golden LivingCenter on the 3600 block of J. Dewey Gray Circle on Sept. 26, 2019. They were called for a suspicious situation.

After speaking with the director of nursing services, deputies learned that a fellow employee had seen Jatoria Audrey Johnson, then 22, grab a 69-year-old male patient by the genitals and twist them.

MORE | Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father

The director had spoken to the patient after it happened and said it was false, but when the deputy asked the patient, he admitted Johnson had grabbed him, according to authorities.

Deputies did not speak with the employee witness at the scene.

The Richmond County C.A.V.E. Task Force arrested Johnson back in 2019. She was charged with two felony counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled adult.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted Johnson on the two counts, according to court records.

