Golden Harvest holding mobile market in Grovetown
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is having a mobile market taking place today.
The mobile market is going to be at the Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court, between noon and 2 p.m.
These drive-thrus are no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.
If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.
