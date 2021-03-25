Golden Harvest holding mobile market in Grovetown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is having a mobile market taking place today.

The mobile market is going to be at the Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court, between noon and 2 p.m.

These drive-thrus are no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

After a long wait in line, A.J.'s finally got the goods: a bag full of juicy oranges sits in his lap. His mom, Mary... Posted by Golden Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

