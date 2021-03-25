Advertisement

Golden Harvest holding mobile market in Grovetown

Golden Harvest food drive
Golden Harvest food drive(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is having a mobile market taking place today.

The mobile market is going to be at the Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court, between noon and 2 p.m.

These drive-thrus are no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

After a long wait in line, A.J.'s finally got the goods: a bag full of juicy oranges sits in his lap. His mom, Mary...

Posted by Golden Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Film production coming to Broad Street in Augusta

Latest News

Join the SPCA Albrecht Center for their first ever ‘Top Dog’ Topgolf fundraiser at Topgolf...
SPCA ‘Top Dog Top Golf’ fundraiser tonight
Calendar generic
Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta
Department of Veterans Affairs
Augusta Stand Down event planned for homeless veterans
A military veteran at the career boot camp getting a professional headshot taken.
Forces United holds its first career boot camp since the pandemic