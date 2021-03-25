Advertisement

Georgia Tech’s Parham to return, Devoe considers NBA options

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (11) dives for a loose ball grabbed by Arkansas guard Desi...
Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (11) dives for a loose ball grabbed by Arkansas guard Desi Sills (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic and return for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Josh Pastner says other seniors, including top scorers Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, haven’t decided if they will return for the added year of eligibility.

Meanwhile, junior guard Michael Devoe says he may enter the NBA draft. He says he will seek feedback from NBA teams to determine if he needs to do more work or if he’s ready for the draft. Devoe averaged 15 points as the Yellow Jackets made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

