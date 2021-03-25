Georgia Health Centers getting $143.3M from American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Thirty-five Georgia community health centers will share $143,295,250 the American Rescue Plan will be allocating to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding will be awarded in the beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

With this money health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment. They will also be able to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19.

Funding will also be used for health centers to expand their operational capacity. This includes modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units which will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations by empowering local, trusted health professionals.

Funding these health centers will directly benefit vulnerable populations. Health centers serve one in five people living in rural communities, and one in 11 people nationwide. More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63 percent are racial or ethnic minorities.

“The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

For detailed information on how this funding is being distributed to health centers, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, please visit the HRSA Health Center Program website.

For more information on how the HRSA is ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, click here.

