Ga. Capitol roundup: Juvenile charges for 17-year-olds may begin in 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia may raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against most people from 17 to 18. But it’s likely to happen a year later than some had hoped.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted 5-3 to pass House Bill 272, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Committee members amended the bill to make it take effect beginning in 2023, instead of 2022.

The committee agreed to the delay after law enforcement agencies and the Department of Juvenile Justice warned they needed more money to transport, house and rehabilitate 17-year-olds.

Georgia is one of the last three states that charges all 17-year-olds as adults. Texas and Wisconsin are the others.

Amendment would suspend pay to indicted Georgia officials

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s voters will get a chance to decide whether indicted state officials should have their pay suspended while their cases are being decided.

The state House voted 169-0 on Tuesday for Senate Resolution 134, a constitutional amendment on the question. Senators approved the amendment earlier.

The state Constitution already allows for statewide elected officials or members of the General Assembly to be suspended from office after being indicted for a felony. But the current law doesn’t stop paychecks to an indicted official until they are convicted.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on fraud charges months after he was elected. He was suspended but is still getting pay and benefits. A companion bill would suspend pay to lower-level indicted officials.

