Falcons hope low-cost free agent class will make big splash

ATLANTA (AP) — With little money to spend in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to make a splash with high-character players who don’t take a big chunk out of the budget.

That includes safety Erik Harris, who once worked in a potato chip factory and never forgets where he came from.

Harris is typical of a low-profile class of free agents that also includes well-traveled running back Mike Davis, linebackers Brandon Copeland and Barkevious Mingo, and cornerback Fabian Moreau. In addition, the Falcons acquired tight end Lee Smith from Buffalo Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

