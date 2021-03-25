Advertisement

Falcons hope low-cost free agent class will make big splash

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28)...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — With little money to spend in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to make a splash with high-character players who don’t take a big chunk out of the budget.

That includes safety Erik Harris, who once worked in a potato chip factory and never forgets where he came from.

Harris is typical of a low-profile class of free agents that also includes well-traveled running back Mike Davis, linebackers Brandon Copeland and Barkevious Mingo, and cornerback Fabian Moreau. In addition, the Falcons acquired tight end Lee Smith from Buffalo Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

