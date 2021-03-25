Advertisement

Drone-dropped contraband leads to arrest of correctional officer

Investigators said a 24-year-old correctional officer was arrested after allowing inmates to...
Investigators said a 24-year-old correctional officer was arrested after allowing inmates to retrieve contraband dropped by drones.(WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators said a 24-year-old correctional officer was arrested after allowing inmates to retrieve contraband dropped by drones.

JaTuane Huggins is being charged with criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

According to authorities, Huggins was paid $1,500 to allow inmates to retrieve contraband dropped by drones in the yard at MacDougall Correctional Institution.

Huggins was being held at Hill-Finklea Detention Center. Bond has not yet been set.

Officials say Huggins has been fired from his position at MacDougall Correctional Institution.

