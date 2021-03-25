Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and warm this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain warm tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Steady wind out of the west tonight between 8-12 mph. A few showers are possible in the northern and western CSRA late tonight, but most of the rain should move through Friday morning.

A cold front will move through Friday bringing a low chance for severe storms. (WRDW)

A cold front will bring higher rain chances to the region Friday. Rain is expected to begin in the northern and western CSRA late tonight into Friday morning with rain chances increasing south and east as we head later into Friday. A few thunderstorms look possible with this frontal passage Friday, but the severe weather threat looks low for most of the area. An isolated strong storm is possible that could produce gusty winds and hail. Lightning is always a hazard with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, then you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Head indoors as soon as you hear thunder. Rain totals look to be between 0.15-0.35″ across the region. Highs on Friday will be warm again and hit the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front that moves through Friday will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout, so there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in that should allow you to get in outdoor plans. Rain coverage Saturday is looking isolated to scattered, so many spots could stay completely dry. Rain chances Saturday will be highest around mid morning to mid afternoon. Sunday looks mostly dry until a front arrives with a line of showers in the afternoon-evening. We should remain dry Sunday until the front shows up later in the day. Lows both mornings this weekend will remain in the mid to low 60s. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be above normal in the mid 80s.

We are expecting dry weather by Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

