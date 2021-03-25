Advertisement

Augusta Amateur Players Tour event to be Monday

A detail view of a Titleist golf ball next to the hole on the practice green during the third...
A detail view of a Titleist golf ball next to the hole on the practice green during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)(Ryan Kang | AP)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The inaugural Augusta Amateur Players Tour event of the 2021 season will be held Monday at the West Lake Country Club.

The tournament comes two days before the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and a week before The Masters is held in Augusta.

“To have our inaugural tournament the week before The Masters is special,” stated Marcus Maddox, chapter owner.

Maddox also announced that the Augusta Tour will continue to host events throughout the year starting at West Lake Country Club, concluding in October, when players will have the opportunity to compete in their national championships at the historic Pinehurst No. 2.

Amateur Players Tour events are for men and women of all ages and are flighted into five divisions by handicap.

For more information, visit www.amateurplayerstour.com/augusta.

