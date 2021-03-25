Advertisement

AU opens doors for Georgians age 16+ to get their COVID-19 vaccine today

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shots are going in arms across Georgia. We’re wrapping up day one of the peach state’s latest vaccine expansion. Starting today, every Georgian 16 and older can sign up to get vaccinated.

While it’s great news, we know securing an appointment is tough as it is.

So what makes us ready to expand now? And what’s the plan to manage this huge influx of people?

One local clinic answers some of our questions.

200 to 300 people came through every hour at AU Health today to get their vaccination. People were practically running inside filled with younger faces eager for their turn.

“I’m glad it’s opening up. I think a lot of young people are ready to get it, and ready to move on,” said Mallory Daniel, a student at Emory law school that was vaccinated today. “After a year of online classes I’m really looking forward to going back to campus,” said Daniel.

This is the next step in getting back to normal.

“I’d been trying for so long, and kept getting told I wasn’t eligible yet. But, when it came eligible today, I felt great. I feel relieved,” said Travis Redd, a man that was vaccinated today.

Relief and excitement, the words of the day.

MORE COVERAGE

But for AU Health, there’s a lot of work ahead.

“Our strategy is not going to change. We know demand is going to increase, but at the same time, we are not just chasing a number,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, a doctor at AU Health.

Wyche says that AU Health will likely offer more appointments at each clinic to keep up with high demand, but to not expect clinics every day.

For a couple weeks demand slowed down, even at AU Health, which is why the floodgates are now open wide.

“If anyone had the hesitancy that they were jumping the line, that’s over,” said Wyche.

AU says that they plan to do more rural clinics soon because once demand calms down they will have to bring the vaccine to people to get closer to herd immunity.

“There’s going to become a point very soon where vaccines are going to have to chase people,” said Wyche.

If you’re on the South Carolina side and wondering when eligibility will expand again DHEC says they’re still aiming for April.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Film production coming to Broad Street in Augusta
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business

Latest News

A study says COVID-19 vaccines provide protection for pregnant and lactating women, as well as...
COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says
Biden holds first news conference
Biden holds first news conference
The US is sending millions of vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico, the White House announced...
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Georgia Health Centers getting $143.3M from American Rescue Plan