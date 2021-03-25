Advertisement

Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died Thursday morning in a traffic accident in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said his staff was called at 6:51 a.m. to the site of a single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Batesburg.

He said a 2004 Nissan sport utility vehicle was traveling north on Old 96 Indian Trail when the vehicle left the right side of the road and overturned after striking a culvert, ejecting the driver.

The driver, identified as Dexter Vallet, 25, Pineville, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force injuries.

He was the sole occupant and was not wearing a seat belt, according to Ables.

Ables’ office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

A toxicology analysis is pending.

