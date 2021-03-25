1.8-magnitude earthquake strikes McDuffie County
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A minor earthquake shook McDuffie County on Thursday morning.
It happened at 7:45 a.m., when a 1.8-magnitude quake occurred a little over 3 miles deep.
The epicenter was about 10 miles northeast of Thomson and 10 miles northwest of Appling.
Earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt and they don’t usually cause damage.
