1.8-magnitude earthquake strikes McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A minor earthquake shook McDuffie County on Thursday morning.

It happened at 7:45 a.m., when a 1.8-magnitude quake occurred a little over 3 miles deep.

The epicenter was about 10 miles northeast of Thomson and 10 miles northwest of Appling.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt and they don’t usually cause damage.

This earthquake occurred around 7:45 March 25, 2021. (WRDW)

