Will your family qualify for $50 federal broadband subsidy?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Details have started to emerge on who’ll be eligible for an upcoming $50 monthly federal subsidy for broadband service to those in need or in rural areas.

Although enrollment isn’t open yet in the program approved by the Federal Communications Commission, broadband providers have started releasing the information they know.

The program is expected to launch by the end of April.

One South Carolina provider says households may be eligible if one member:

Qualifies for the Lifeline program.

Qualified for the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program or did so in the 2019-20 school year.

Received a Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

