Advertisement

Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth. South Carolina, the 2017 national champion, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall.

Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State, which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Four people are now facing charges in connection to the incident that left one dead and three...
Employee charged in biker brawl that killed Beech Island man
Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts on March 23, 2021, at the state...
All Georgians age 16+ to be eligible for vaccine starting Thursday

Latest News

Clemson's Kier Meredith celebrates after hitting a solo homerun in the 5th inning of Clemson's...
Urban’s Walkoff Homer Powers Clemson Over Eagles 6-4
No rally needed: Georgia Tech rolls over WVU 73-56 in NCAAs
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
Lawyer: Texans QB’s assault suits followed blackmail attempt