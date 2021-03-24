Sumter National Forest reschedules prescribed burn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sumter National Forest fire managers plan to conduct prescribed burns this week and depending on weather conditions into the early summer. These prescribed burns will help prevent catastrophic wildfires to the surrounding communities of Clarkshill, Merriwether, and other communities Southwest of Edgefield.

Burn plans are developed to help restore and promote healthier forests, watersheds and improve safety to areas in the surrounding communities.

Prescribed burning removes accumulated smaller fuels and recycles nutrients in the soils to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat. A healthier forest is a safer forest for firefighters and residents when wildfires inevitably occur.

The prescribed burn project listed below may occur on days other than noted, depending on favorable weather conditions. Firing ignitions for each of these projects begin at approximately 9 a.m. on the mornings indicated.

Compartment Numbers 326 and 327

When: March 25

Where: South of Woodlawn Road, North of Hopewell Church Road/Deep Step Road and East of Highway 28.

Latitude/Longitude: 33 36′46 x 82 06′45

Size: 1,331 acres

Duration: Two-day operation with additional prescribed burn days weather-permitting into early summer

Method/Type of burn: This is a broadcast burn using drip torches. The burn is an operation in partnership with local fire districts in S.C. This burn will be a large-scale dormant season burn.

Smoke Impacts: With a southerly wind forecast, smoke should move north toward Greenville/Spartanburg. A preferred South to Southwest wind should move the smoke North or Northeast in the general direction of Edgefield. However, if the wind shifts it could impact North Augusta and the Edgefield area. Cooling temperatures in the evenings will cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn, potentially impacting these areas.

Closures/Restrictions: Woodlawn Road will be closed during ignition operations between Deep Step Road and Hwy 28. Traffic will be detoured down Deep Step Road/Hopewell Church Road to Hwy 28. Depending on smoke conditions, closures and detours are expected to last 12-24 hours. There will also be portions of the FATS trail system north of Deep Step Road and South of Woodlawn will be closed one day ahead of the planned burn(s) and will remain closed until they can be safely reopened.

For more information on these prescribed burns, visit the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests website or the SCNFS Facebook page.

