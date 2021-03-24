Advertisement

South Carolina working to get tourism business back on track

South Carolina tourism
South Carolina tourism(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spring is here, and that means we are one step closer to summer.

With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, South Carolina officials are pushing for ways to boost tourism back up in the state.

While the Palmetto State’s COVID numbers continue to stay low, the unemployment rate in the tourism industry is still three times higher than the state’s as a whole.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says there’s been a backlog of people trying to get the vaccine since Phase 1B started. That’s something Gov. Henry McMaster says you can’t avoid.

“We’re getting people vaccinated. We’re getting people tested. We’re getting people treated and that backlog … we’ll always have one, but that’s a good thing,” McMaster said.

Health officials expect to move the state’s vaccine rollout into Phase 1C on April 12.

MORE | With Augusta and Aiken locations, Regal Cinemas to reopen in April

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Torrian Oree and his daughter
‘He was loved’: Family mourns shooting victim from Edgefield

Latest News

As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
As vaccinations expand, COVID case decline stalls
Throughout the pandemic, many children have spent more time on devices, either for school,...
Cyberbullying risks for children rise during pandemic
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a mother and daughter receive a COVID-19 vaccination...
Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall
Mary Claire Lane, 86, left, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in...
COVID-19 law sparks dialogue on nursing home alternatives