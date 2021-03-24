South Carolina working to get tourism business back on track

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spring is here, and that means we are one step closer to summer.

With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, South Carolina officials are pushing for ways to boost tourism back up in the state.

While the Palmetto State’s COVID numbers continue to stay low, the unemployment rate in the tourism industry is still three times higher than the state’s as a whole.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says there’s been a backlog of people trying to get the vaccine since Phase 1B started. That’s something Gov. Henry McMaster says you can’t avoid.

“We’re getting people vaccinated. We’re getting people tested. We’re getting people treated and that backlog … we’ll always have one, but that’s a good thing,” McMaster said.

Health officials expect to move the state’s vaccine rollout into Phase 1C on April 12.

