Richmond County schools ask public to join in on rightsizing discussions

Getting the greenlight for moving desks closer together will make re-opening classrooms to full-time in-person learning much easier for school districts.(WTVG)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Board of Education will host virtual hearings to open the floor for the public to comment on rightsizing classrooms.

These proposed changes would affect six schools in the system.

These meetings will be held:

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6 p.m.

At the end of the formal presentation at each meeting, the public will be given the opportunity to ask questions by calling the following phone number: 706-826-1304.

You can directly view the meeting by clicking here.

