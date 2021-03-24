Advertisement

Panthers focus on rebuilding up front as QB decision awaits

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule and new general manager Scott Fitterer have spent the offseason upgrading the team’s offensive and defensive lines while leaving their quarterback position on hold for now.

Following a 5-11 season under Rhule, the Panthers used the franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton, signed versatile free agent offensive linemen Cam Erving and Pat Elflein, re-signed guard John Miller and added edge rushers Haason Reddick and defensive end Morgan Fox.

Reddick could have the most significant impact. The Panthers’ QB spot remains unsettled, but the team does have the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS

Latest News

Bill would allow some college athletes to get paid
Lawmakers advance bill allowing college athletes pay for ads, sponsorships
Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed
Europe's Rory McIlroy sits in the rough after hitting out of bounds during a fourball match on...
McIlroy suffers worst Match Play loss in 10 years
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens dives for a touchdown as Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie...
Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury