Panthers focus on rebuilding up front as QB decision awaits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule and new general manager Scott Fitterer have spent the offseason upgrading the team’s offensive and defensive lines while leaving their quarterback position on hold for now.

Following a 5-11 season under Rhule, the Panthers used the franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton, signed versatile free agent offensive linemen Cam Erving and Pat Elflein, re-signed guard John Miller and added edge rushers Haason Reddick and defensive end Morgan Fox.

Reddick could have the most significant impact. The Panthers’ QB spot remains unsettled, but the team does have the No. 8 pick in the draft.

