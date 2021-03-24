Advertisement

Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.

Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go.

She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds. Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS

Latest News

Bill would allow some college athletes to get paid
Lawmakers advance bill allowing college athletes pay for ads, sponsorships
Panthers focus on rebuilding up front as QB decision awaits
Europe's Rory McIlroy sits in the rough after hitting out of bounds during a fourball match on...
McIlroy suffers worst Match Play loss in 10 years
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens dives for a touchdown as Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie...
Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury