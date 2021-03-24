Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.

Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go.

She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds. Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.