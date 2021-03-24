Oh, baby! Rahm says he’ll leave at once for birth of child

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Rahm has a warning for anyone thinking about betting him on at the Masters. His wife is due to have their first child and he might not be around for the end.

The child’s due date is the weekend of the Masters. Rahm made it clear that he’ll leave any tournament at any time to get home to Arizona for the delivery.

What about Sunday if he’s in the championship match at the Match Play? He says that would be an unfortunate way for his opponent to win.

