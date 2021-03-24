Advertisement

No rally needed: Georgia Tech rolls over WVU 73-56 in NCAAs

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 22 points, Lorela Cubaj had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech used a big third quarter to beat No. 4 West Virginia 73-56 in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets needed a big second-half rally in the opening round but had this game well in control with a 17-point lead over the Mountaineers to start the fourth. Georgia Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time and first since 2012.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead West Virginia. Georgia Tech will next face top-seeded South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Four people are now facing charges in connection to the incident that left one dead and three...
Employee charged in biker brawl that killed Beech Island man
Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts on March 23, 2021, at the state...
All Georgians age 16+ to be eligible for vaccine starting Thursday

Latest News

Clemson's Kier Meredith celebrates after hitting a solo homerun in the 5th inning of Clemson's...
Urban’s Walkoff Homer Powers Clemson Over Eagles 6-4
Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
Lawyer: Texans QB’s assault suits followed blackmail attempt