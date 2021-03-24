Advertisement

McIlroy suffers worst Match Play loss in 10 years

Europe's Rory McIlroy sits in the rough after hitting out of bounds during a fourball match on...
Europe's Rory McIlroy sits in the rough after hitting out of bounds during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (KSPR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rory McIlroy hasn’t lost this badly in the Dell Technologies Match Play in 10 years. Ian Poulter got up on him early and then pulled away late when McIlroy tried to rally.

The result was a 6-and-5 victory for Poulter. It was the worst loss for McIlroy in this event since an 8-and-7 loss to Ben Crane in the second round of 2011. McIlroy declined to speak to the media afterward.

He hasn’t talked this week about bringing English coach Pete Cowen into his stable and the role he will play.

