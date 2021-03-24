Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community resource fair is in the works for later this month to assist underserved populations.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Project Life, 1758 Gordon Highway. It was originally scheduled for March 18 but was delayed by forecasts for hazardous weather.
All are welcome.
Social distancing will be enforced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
There will be more than 30 community organizations in one place offering:
- Free food and clothing
- Health screenings
- Vision screenings
- Job information
- Food stamp assistance
- Rent and utility assistance
- Transportation information
- Voter registrations
- Medical resources
- Veteran services
- Mentoring opportunities
- Giveaways, free haircuts and more
