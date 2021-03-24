Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community resource fair is in the works for later this month to assist underserved populations.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Project Life, 1758 Gordon Highway. It was originally scheduled for March 18 but was delayed by forecasts for hazardous weather.

All are welcome.

Social distancing will be enforced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

There will be more than 30 community organizations in one place offering:

Free food and clothing

Health screenings

Vision screenings

Job information

Food stamp assistance

Rent and utility assistance

Transportation information

Voter registrations

Medical resources

Veteran services

Mentoring opportunities

Giveaways, free haircuts and more

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.