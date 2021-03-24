Advertisement

Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta

Calendar generic
Calendar generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community resource fair is in the works for later this month to assist underserved populations.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Project Life, 1758 Gordon Highway. It was originally scheduled for March 18 but was delayed by forecasts for hazardous weather.

MORE | Augusta Stand Down event planned for homeless veterans

All are welcome.

Social distancing will be enforced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

There will be more than 30 community organizations in one place offering:

  • Free food and clothing
  • Health screenings
  • Vision screenings
  • Job information
  • Food stamp assistance
  • Rent and utility assistance
  • Transportation information
  • Voter registrations
  • Medical resources
  • Veteran services
  • Mentoring opportunities
  • Giveaways, free haircuts and more

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Torrian Oree and his daughter
‘He was loved’: Family mourns shooting victim from Edgefield

Latest News

Aiken County Animal Shelter reschedules ‘St. Paw-trick’s Day’ event
‘St. Paw-trick’s Day’
PHOTO: Homeless person
How homeless can access stimulus checks
International African American Museum names new CEO
International African American Museum names new CEO
Tianaa Supplement
“Gas station dope” drug Tianeptine outlawed in Alabama