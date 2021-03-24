Local blood bank continues to urgently need donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center continues to have an urgent and immediate need for all blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative blood donors.

The pandemic has led to a drastic decrease in blood drives that have traditionally keep blood banks supplied.

Area hospitals have patients who need blood, platelets and plasma, and donations to Shepeard go directly to local hospitals such as Augusta University Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Georgia and University Hospital.

Shepeard has several blood donation opportunities coming up, including:

First Baptist Church of Thomson, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Health Center Credit Union in Augusta, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

University Hospital in Augusta, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Blood Give In at First Baptist Church of Augusta, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1

When you donate at any Shepeard Center on April 5-11, you can select an Easter “prize” egg. Every egg is a winner, but six eggs will contain Visa gift cards

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. Shepeard is currently following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing to ensure a safe experience for donors and staff.

You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551.

