How homeless can access stimulus checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As stimulus checks continue to roll out, we’re working to see how people who are homeless can get access to their money.

For some $1,400 dollars isn’t a lot of money but for others, it’s life-changing.

Avery Rhodes director of Community on the Rise helps people who are homeless gain access to their stimulus checks. But getting the money can be difficult.

“We’ve had people be able to pay a first month’s rent and a deposit where it was really difficult to save that money all up at once,” said Rhodes.

From getting driver’s licenses, to jobs, and transportation.

“The issue is access,” Rhodes says.

Access to the funds changed in November 2020. The IRS previously had a portal to allow the homeless to claim their checks but it’s since been closed.

Now that the $1,400 checks are available, without the portal, to get the money you must file taxes.

“You don’t have to put any income on it. Just basic information. your name, your social, and of course a mailing address,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information officer Jackson-Hewitt.

Steber said the homeless use addresses from shelters, advocacy groups, or family members. But there may not be a bank account or access to an address.

“The IRS activated an all-new debit card series of payments,” said Steber.

Now with three payment options, checks, direct deposit, or debit card, Rhodes said the goal is to get the returns filed.

“Basically, saying to the IRS, I’m here. I qualify and could really use this stimulus check so that I can move forward,” said Rhodes.

To make an appointment with Community on the rise, click here

