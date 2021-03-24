‘He was loved’: Family mourns shooting victim from Edgefield

LEXINGTON, S.C. - An Edgefield resident known as a loving father was found shot dead along Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

The coroner said Torrian Oree, 21, of Edgefield, had been shot multiple times before he was found dead around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20 East.

He leaves behind a daughter, relative Demetrius Miles told News 12.

“She was the world to him,” Miles said.

Oree, who grew up in Edgefield, “always was smiling and in good spirits,” Miles said.

State troopers shut down several miles of I-20 after Oree’s body was found just east of the Longs Pond Road exit.

PHOTO GALLERY | Click “Read More” below:

The interstate was closed until around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as investigators collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

To those who remember him, Oree is more than a statistic.

“He will be missed by everyone,” Miles said.

“It’s sad that it happened to him because he was loved.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.