GOP-led Georgia Senate panel approves IDs for mail voting

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Republicans on a Georgia Senate committee have approved a wide overhaul of the state’s election system that would require an ID for absentee voting.

It comes after a surge in mail ballots helped secure victories for Democrats in the presidential election and twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

House Bill 531 was approved Tuesday by the Senate Ethics Committee in a party-line vote and could soon receive a Senate floor vote.

A day earlier, a House panel approved its version of sweeping election changes.

One of the two bills is likely to end up in a House-Senate conference committee to hash out differences.

