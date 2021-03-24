GOP-led Georgia Senate panel approves IDs for mail voting

ATLANTA (AP) - Republicans on a Georgia Senate committee have approved a wide overhaul of the state’s election system that would require an ID for absentee voting.

It comes after a surge in mail ballots helped secure victories for Democrats in the presidential election and twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

House Bill 531 was approved Tuesday by the Senate Ethics Committee in a party-line vote and could soon receive a Senate floor vote.

A day earlier, a House panel approved its version of sweeping election changes.

One of the two bills is likely to end up in a House-Senate conference committee to hash out differences.

