Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia receiver George Pickens will undergo knee surgery after being injured during spring practice. The school says Pickens injured his right knee during a non-contact drill on Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament. A full recovery is expected but the school did not say how long the junior will be out.

Pickens is projected as one of the nation’s top receivers going into the 2021 season, He had 36 catches for 513 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns last season. Georgia is set to open the season Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

