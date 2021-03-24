“Gas station dope” drug Tianeptine outlawed in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A drug marketed as a dietary supplement has now been outlawed in Alabama, according to Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere.

Ventiere says that Tianeptine, which is known as “gas station dope” and sold under brand names such as Tianna, ZaZa and Pegasus, is now illegal and banned from all Alabama stores.

Previously, the drug could be purchased in convenience stores across the state, but it has now been classified as a Schedule II controlled substance by the Alabama Department of Public Health, making it illegal to be sold in stores.

It could still be possessed with a valid prescription.

Ventiere says the drug produces similar effects to opioids like heroin and has powerful withdrawal symptoms.

Continued sale or possession of Tianeptine could result in criminal charges.

