Forces United holds its first career boot camp since the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here at home a local organization is helping veterans get back into the workforce.

Forced United held their first career boot camp yesterday in a year due to the pandemic to help veterans gain the skills and knowledge to get the jobs they want. During this boot camp they provided veterans with practice on how to write resumes and interview. They also offered free professional head shots to those in attendance.

One local veteran says he sees the camp as an opportunity and a way to give back.

Keyjun Oates, a military veteran, says its all about new beginnings.

“This is actually one of my first programs I’ve been to,” said Oates.

He says programs like the career boot camp shows appreciation, so he wants to give that love back by using his skills to contribute to communities that need it most.

“Coming from where I’m from you get forgotten,” said Oates. “Coming from a tough background one slip can knock off the course of your goals and dreams.”

He says that’s why he’s trying something new and seeking new opportunities, in hopes of helping others in need through fitness.

“You’re bettering yourself more than the people that go in the gym and they think its just about body. It’s more mental than anything,” said Oates.

He says that its important to teach at risk kids, gang members, and people who are coming home from prison. Forces United says that’s why they’re working with veterans and military spouses one-on-one to help them network and learn necessary skills they need to get the job they want.

“Sometimes you have an influence and the resources to lead by example. Its time to change the influence for better,” said Oakes.

Programs like these are what provide veterans like Oates a chance to make a difference.

