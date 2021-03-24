Advertisement

Film production coming to Broad Street in Augusta

Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another film shoot is coming to Augusta.

Right now, the details are still very limited. But what we do know is that the filming will be shutting down a portion of Broad Street next week.

In a letter sent to Broad Street businesses, owners were told a section of 6th and 8th Streets and 7th Street between Reynolds and Broad St. will be closed next Monday for most of the day. Filming will be going on during that time, and people might be hearing gunfire for some of the scenes.

Richmond County deputies will be on site to supervise filming and keep traffic flowing.

