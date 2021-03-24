Advertisement

Emmert agrees to meet protesting players after March Madness

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on intercollegiate athlete compensation on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money. At the hearing in February, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Congress needs to put “guardrails” on athletes' ability to earn money, in part to protect against potential recruiting abuses and endorsement money being used as a pay-for-play scheme. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.

NCPA Executive Director Ramogi Huma says he received a letter from Emmert in response to the advocacy group’s request for a meeting between the head of the NCAA and three players who started the #NotNCAAProperty protest.

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon are pushing for the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances. The players said they were disappointed with the delay and requested to meet by Friday.

