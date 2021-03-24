Deputies charge teenager with murder of Orangeburg County school teacher

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged a 16-year-old boy with the murder of an Orangeburg County school teacher who was fatally shot after responding to a knock on the door.

The sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday afternoon that the teenager was taken into custody in connection with the fatal December shooting of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular school teacher in the county.

The 16-year-old boy is the second arrest made in Williams’ killing; this past January, 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. was taken into custody and charged with murder.

“This [16-year-old boy] was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the US Marshals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one.”

The teen will go before a family court judge at a later date for a probable cause hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 14, 2020, deputies responded to a Myers Road home after receiving a report of a shooting. Authorities found the victim lying on the floor just inside the doorway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A report states that a witness inside the home told investigators the victim was shot when he responded to a knock at the front door.

Investigators said a third suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Lexington County, is being held in Florida on charges in that state. He’s expected to face charges in connection to Williams’ murder.

