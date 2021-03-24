Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be possible today as another cold front begins approaching the region from the west. Lows this morning are expected to be in the mid 50s. Patchy fog could be possible for usual problem areas. Highs today will be above normal in the mid to upper 70s. Southern CSRA counties could hit near 80 and rain chances look very low for the southern CSRA. Winds are expected to be light and variable during the day swaying from the southeast to the southwest.

Thursday morning lows are expected to mild in the mid 50s. Patchy fog could be possible for usual problem areas. Most of the day Thursday should remain dry. It will be a warm day with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-12 mph.

A cold front will bring higher rain chances to the region Friday. Timing will likely change over the next few days of when rain chances will be highest for the CSRA. A few thunderstorms look possible with this frontal passage Friday, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Rain totals look to be between 0.25-0.50″ across the region. Highs on Friday will be warm again and hit the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front that moves through Friday will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. An additional 0.25-0.50″ of rain looks possible Saturday through Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be above normal in the low 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

