Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise Thursday morning.

Highs will be getting close to 90 Thursday afternoon. Rain looks likely by Friday with our next front moving through. (WRDW)

Most of the day Thursday should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be a warm day with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-12 mph.

A cold front will bring higher rain chances to the region Friday. Rain is expected to begin in the northern and western CSRA by Friday morning with rain chances increasing south and east as we head into Friday afternoon. A few thunderstorms look possible with this frontal passage Friday, but severe weather looks unlikely for most of the area. An isolated strong storm is possible that could produce gusty winds and hail. Lightning is always a hazard with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, then you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Head indoors as soon as you hear thunder. Rain totals look to be between 0.15-0.35″ across the region. Highs on Friday will be warm again and hit the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front that moves through Friday will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. An additional 0.25-0.50″ of rain looks possible Saturday through Sunday. There will still be some ingredients available for a low severe weather threat Saturday and Sunday. The atmosphere will still be unstable and we will have modest shear and moisture. This would be mainly for the afternoon hours into the evening to watch for an isolated warning this weekend.

Lows both mornings this weekend will remain in the mid to low 60s. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be above normal in the low to mid 80s. It doesn’t look like an all day washout Saturday and Sunday, so there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in between showers moving through.

We are expecting dry weather by Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

