Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student at Lakeside Middle School was found with a pocket knife and a noose on campus before he was turned over to his father, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday at the school, 527 Blue Ridge Drive, according to an incident report News 12 obtained from the sheriff’s agency.

An officer reported responding upon receiving a report of “an unruly juvenile,” according to the report.

The officer spoke to the assistant principal and the 14-year-old boy, according to the report.

The assistant principal stated that several juveniles reported the boy had a pocket knife in his possession, according to the report.

Upon further search of the 14-year-old, the assistant principal stated that he found a small pocket knife, black rubber gloves and a black rope tied as a noose.

When questioned about these items, the 14-year-old “stated he did not know why he had the items with him,” according to the report.

The school administrator said several juveniles had heard the student state, “I wanna do something I probably shouldn’t do,” according to the report.

The 14-year-old stated that he had no intent to physically harm anyone, according to the report.

The boy was turned over to his father, according to the report.

News 12 has reached out for comment from the Columbia County School System, which when asked earlier about the incident referred News 12 to the sheriff’s agency.

